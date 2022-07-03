Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Rating Increased to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $86.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ALV. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $123.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $116.00 to $97.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $95.60.

ALV stock opened at $72.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.77 and a 200 day moving average of $84.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Autoliv has a 52 week low of $66.25 and a 52 week high of $110.59.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Autoliv will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Autoliv’s payout ratio is presently 62.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALV. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Autoliv by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,590 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Autoliv in the 3rd quarter worth $334,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Autoliv by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,903 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Autoliv by 171.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Autoliv by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. 62.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

