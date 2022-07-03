Automata Network Achieves Market Cap of $28.23 Million (ATA)

Automata Network (ATA) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Automata Network has a total market cap of $28.23 million and $6.75 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Automata Network has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Automata Network coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000841 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00165254 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005124 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.59 or 0.00710733 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00080450 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00016110 BTC.

Automata Network Coin Profile

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Automata Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Automata Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Automata Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Automata Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

