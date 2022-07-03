Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) PT Raised to $130.00 at Cowen

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Cowen from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AXSM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $89.62.

Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $40.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 2.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.77. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $19.38 and a 52 week high of $68.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.78) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.95 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 8,496 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $343,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,402,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. 48.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

