Azuki Achieves Market Cap of $123,220.33 (AZUKI)

Azuki (AZUKI) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 3rd. Azuki has a market capitalization of $123,220.33 and $44.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Azuki coin can now be purchased for about $0.0109 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Azuki has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Azuki Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official website is dokidoki.finance . Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Azuki Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azuki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Azuki using one of the exchanges listed above.

