Ballast Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Ballast Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 606 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 766.7% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $681.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $748.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $886.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.51, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.10. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $620.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSLA. Exane BNP Paribas cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $900.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $883.92.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total value of $1,484,522.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,673,310.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total value of $3,147,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,112,519.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 416,669 shares of company stock worth $368,203,194 in the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

