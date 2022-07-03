Ballast Advisors LLC Has $1.29 Million Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 923 shares during the quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $116.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.81 and a 200-day moving average of $107.76. The stock has a market cap of $314.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.79, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $219.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.78. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.49.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

