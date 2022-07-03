Ballast Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Ballast Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 68.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. CNB Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of VNQ opened at $92.75 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.63 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.57.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

