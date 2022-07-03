Ballast Advisors LLC Purchases 359 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Ballast Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 40.4% during the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 165.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 27,499 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 12.6% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 11,413.3% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 12,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 11,984 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XEL shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $72.63 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $61.15 and a one year high of $76.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.35.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.22%.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $73,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,146,622.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $152,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 99,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,620,466.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,000 shares of company stock worth $1,271,240 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xcel Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.