Ballast Advisors LLC Raises Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 545,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,125 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 7.8% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Ballast Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $20,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $31.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.85. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $30.84 and a 1-year high of $40.83.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

