Ballast Advisors LLC Takes $436,000 Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 568 shares in the company, valued at $250,232.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.86.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $433.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $115.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.73. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $479.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $433.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $415.87.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

