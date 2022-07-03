Bank of America Cuts KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target to $410.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Bank of America from $430.00 to $410.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on KLA from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on KLA from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised KLA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $430.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $431.50.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $296.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $334.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $360.19. KLA has a 1-year low of $287.44 and a 1-year high of $457.12. The company has a market cap of $44.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.27.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.80 by $0.33. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that KLA will post 20.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.39%.

KLA announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 16th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total value of $343,760.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,655,894.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in KLA by 154.3% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in KLA by 173.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

