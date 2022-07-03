Bank of America Cuts ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $65.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.00.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $46.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.91 and its 200 day moving average is $58.93. ON Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $71.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 38.08%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $328,021.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.0% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.6% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 14,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 41.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

