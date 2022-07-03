Barclays Raises OSB Group (LON:OSB) Price Target to GBX 790

OSB Group (LON:OSB – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from GBX 755 ($9.26) to GBX 790 ($9.69) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OSB. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 650 ($7.97) price target on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital increased their price target on OSB Group from GBX 645 ($7.91) to GBX 790 ($9.69) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 732.40 ($8.99).

Shares of OSB stock opened at GBX 478.20 ($5.87) on Thursday. OSB Group has a 1 year low of GBX 407 ($4.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 608.50 ($7.47). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 513.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 532.28. The company has a market cap of £2.13 billion and a PE ratio of 6.36.

In other OSB Group news, insider April Talintyre sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 605 ($7.42), for a total transaction of £907,500 ($1,113,360.32).

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, bespoke and specialist residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

