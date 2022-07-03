Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $30.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $63.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on Bath & Body Works from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on Bath & Body Works from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet cut Bath & Body Works from a c+ rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $87.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $64.20.

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $27.88 on Wednesday. Bath & Body Works has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $82.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.58.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 69.03% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.43%.

In other news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $690,280.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,256.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

