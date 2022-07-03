Bayshore Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Bayshore Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 6.1% of Bayshore Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Bayshore Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $8,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $92.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.26 and its 200-day moving average is $103.57. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $86.63 and a 52 week high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

