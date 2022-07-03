Bayshore Asset Management LLC Takes $1.67 Million Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Bayshore Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 21,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,000. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises 1.2% of Bayshore Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $219,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $65.69 on Friday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $63.22 and a 12-month high of $81.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.98.

