Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BLPH. Brookline Capital Acquisition cut their target price on Bellerophon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Brookline Capital Management cut their target price on Bellerophon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of BLPH opened at $1.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of -0.15. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $4.98.

Bellerophon Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BLPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.04). On average, analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.27% of Bellerophon Therapeutics worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its product includes INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

