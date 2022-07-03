Berry Data Reaches Market Capitalization of $206,424.41 (BRY)

Berry Data (BRY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. Berry Data has a total market capitalization of $206,424.41 and approximately $2,148.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Berry Data has traded 12% lower against the dollar. One Berry Data coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000542 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Berry Data Coin Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Berry Data Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Berry Data should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Berry Data using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

