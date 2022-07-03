Beyond Finance (BYN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.29 Million

Beyond Finance (BYN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Beyond Finance has a total market cap of $14.09 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Beyond Finance has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Beyond Finance coin can currently be purchased for $1.59 or 0.00002717 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00164108 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005139 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.61 or 0.00712958 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00086802 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00016119 BTC.

About Beyond Finance

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,863,175 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Buying and Selling Beyond Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beyond Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beyond Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

