BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded BGSF from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of NYSE:BGSF opened at $12.33 on Thursday. BGSF has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $15.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $129.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.20.

BGSF ( NYSE:BGSF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.24. BGSF had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $68.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that BGSF will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

In related news, Director Douglas Hailey acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.68 per share, for a total transaction of $253,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 149,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,899,717.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director C. David Allen, Jr. acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.27 per share, with a total value of $39,810.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,232.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGSF. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of BGSF by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 36,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 12,920 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of BGSF by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 61,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 13,294 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of BGSF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BGSF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 96,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in BGSF by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 170,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 71,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

BGSF, Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Professional. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

