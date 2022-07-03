BidiPass Trading Down 6% Over Last Week (BDP)

BidiPass (BDP) traded 33.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. BidiPass has a market cap of $75,799.91 and approximately $19.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BidiPass has traded down 6% against the dollar. One BidiPass coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005174 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,319.07 or 1.00009684 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00009294 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005180 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002643 BTC.

BidiPass (CRYPTO:BDP) is a coin. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. The official message board for BidiPass is medium.com/@bidipass . The official website for BidiPass is bidipass.org . BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BidiPass should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BidiPass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

