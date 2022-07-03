BIDR (BIDR) Market Capitalization Tops $15.07 Million

BIDR (BIDR) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One BIDR coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BIDR has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. BIDR has a market capitalization of $15.07 million and approximately $23.13 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BIDR Profile

BIDR was first traded on June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 645,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BIDR’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

BIDR Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIDR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BIDR using one of the exchanges listed above.

