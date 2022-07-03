BinaryX (BNX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $231.92 Million

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One BinaryX coin can currently be bought for approximately $114.65 or 0.00600480 BTC on exchanges. BinaryX has a market cap of $231.92 million and approximately $13.77 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BinaryX has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005520 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005283 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 57.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00165575 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About BinaryX

BinaryX (BNX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

