Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 766,300 shares, an increase of 43.6% from the May 31st total of 533,600 shares. Approximately 8.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of BFRI stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.80. 113,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,104. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.83. Biofrontera has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $14.63.
Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 million. Equities research analysts predict that Biofrontera will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Biofrontera (Get Rating)
Biofrontera Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company offers Ameluz, which is a prescription drug approved for use in combination with the company's licensor's medical device; and the RhodoLED lamp series for photodynamic therapy for the lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis of mild-to-moderate severity on the face and scalp.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Biofrontera (BFRI)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Biofrontera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biofrontera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.