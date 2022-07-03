Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 766,300 shares, an increase of 43.6% from the May 31st total of 533,600 shares. Approximately 8.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of BFRI stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.80. 113,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,104. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.83. Biofrontera has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $14.63.

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 million. Equities research analysts predict that Biofrontera will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Biofrontera during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biofrontera by 894.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 90,394 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Biofrontera during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Biofrontera during the first quarter worth $49,000. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biofrontera Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company offers Ameluz, which is a prescription drug approved for use in combination with the company's licensor's medical device; and the RhodoLED lamp series for photodynamic therapy for the lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis of mild-to-moderate severity on the face and scalp.

