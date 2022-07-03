BitBall (BTB) Price Tops $0.0012

BitBall (BTB) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 3rd. BitBall has a market cap of $724,650.09 and approximately $7,983.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitBall has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One BitBall coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitBall alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19,264.77 or 0.99941225 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00041937 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005067 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00024486 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005151 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About BitBall

BitBall (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 606,702,436 coins. The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitBall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.