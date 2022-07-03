BitTube Price Tops $0.0014 (TUBE)

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One BitTube coin can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTube has a market capitalization of $473,220.02 and approximately $116.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitTube has traded 29.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.06 or 0.00602136 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000103 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001200 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000209 BTC.

About BitTube

BitTube (TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 347,724,872 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

Buying and Selling BitTube

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

