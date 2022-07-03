BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Short Interest Down 47.1% in June

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,400 shares, a drop of 47.1% from the May 31st total of 195,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 308,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 23,601 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 3,696.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 13,826 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 952,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,811,000 after acquiring an additional 59,939 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 28,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

BKT stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.65. 214,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,604. BlackRock Income Trust has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $6.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.02.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.0294 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%.

BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

