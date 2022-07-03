Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Shares Sold by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,893 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIGZ. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,710,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,952,000 after buying an additional 1,236,766 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,938,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,257,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,825,000 after acquiring an additional 62,930 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,531,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 156.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 776,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,292,000 after purchasing an additional 473,628 shares in the last quarter.

BIGZ stock opened at $8.18 on Friday. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $20.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.07.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.27%.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is based in United States.

