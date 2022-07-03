Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Hits 1-Day Volume of $5,995.00 (BCUG)

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a total market cap of $152,618.97 and $5,995.00 worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000578 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005232 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,141.33 or 0.99961124 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00009376 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005226 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Coin Profile

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 1,522,142 coins and its circulating supply is 1,377,892 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

