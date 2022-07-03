Blockmason Credit Protocol (BCPT) Price Tops $0.0014 on Top Exchanges

Blockmason Credit Protocol (BCPT) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 3rd. In the last seven days, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded 24% lower against the US dollar. One Blockmason Credit Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a market cap of $163,357.41 and approximately $397.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Blockmason Credit Protocol Coin Profile

BCPT is a coin. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 coins. The official message board for Blockmason Credit Protocol is medium.com/@BlockMason . The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Blockmason Credit Protocol is blockmason.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The credit protocol:Blockmason’s Credit Protocol is a standardized, secure method for recording and permanently storing debt and credit obligations on the blockchain. Powered by BCPTThe Credit Protocol is powered by the Blockmason Credit Protocol Token (BCPT), an ERC-20 compliant product-use token that provides transaction capacity through the Credit Protocol smart contract. “

