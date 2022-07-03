Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $378,000 Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:BJAN)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:BJAN – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth $67,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 174.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth $218,000.

Shares of BJAN stock opened at $32.40 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $37.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.96.

