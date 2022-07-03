Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $927,000 Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:BMAR)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:BMAR – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,093 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 16,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 8,099 shares during the period.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - March alerts:

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March stock opened at $31.20 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March has a 52-week low of $30.15 and a 52-week high of $35.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.53.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:BMAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.