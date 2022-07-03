Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:BNOV)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:BNOV – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned 0.80% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000.

NYSEARCA:BNOV opened at $28.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.99. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a 1-year low of $27.76 and a 1-year high of $33.12.

