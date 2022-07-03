Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 482.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,890 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WTRG. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth $319,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth $6,580,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth $1,014,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $47.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.97 and a 52-week high of $53.93.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 22.43%. The firm had revenue of $699.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Essential Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on WTRG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. HSBC cut Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised Essential Utilities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

