Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 92.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,400 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.8% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gpwm LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $39.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.42. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.64 and a twelve month high of $55.46.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

