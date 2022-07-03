Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,964 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPEU. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $21,099,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the third quarter worth about $6,963,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 116.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 86,786 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 188.4% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 66,436 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,166,000.

NYSEARCA SPEU opened at $32.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.37. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF has a one year low of $32.33 and a one year high of $43.98.

