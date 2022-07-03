Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Makes New $213,000 Investment in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:FMAR)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:FMAR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned 0.21% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter worth about $2,072,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter worth approximately $715,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter worth approximately $528,000. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter worth $375,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March alerts:

NYSEARCA:FMAR opened at $30.39 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March has a 52 week low of $29.37 and a 52 week high of $34.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.34.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:FMAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.