BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a decline of 30.4% from the May 31st total of 54,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 188,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $6.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,995. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.31.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.
