BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a decline of 30.4% from the May 31st total of 54,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 188,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $6.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,995. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.31.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEO. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 6,409 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 188.3% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 18,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 11,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 1st quarter worth about $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.54% of the company’s stock.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

