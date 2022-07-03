Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Price Target Cut to SEK 370 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 380 to SEK 370 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 385 to SEK 390 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $356.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS BDNNY opened at $60.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.89. Boliden AB has a 12 month low of $59.46 and a 12 month high of $108.20.

Boliden AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:BDNNY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a $2.5914 dividend. This is a boost from Boliden AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $1.83. This represents a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

