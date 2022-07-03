Bolivarcoin (BOLI) 24 Hour Volume Tops $134.00

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Bolivarcoin has a market capitalization of $46,559.91 and approximately $134.00 worth of Bolivarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bolivarcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bolivarcoin has traded 34.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Bolivarcoin Coin Profile

Bolivarcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Bolivarcoin’s total supply is 17,384,602 coins. Bolivarcoin’s official website is bolicoin.com . Bolivarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Bolivarcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bolivarcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Bolicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BolivarCoin is a decentralized Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on and ment for the Venezuelan people, BOLI provides fast, cheap and anonymous transactions. “

Bolivarcoin Coin Trading

