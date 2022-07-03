Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Moseley Investment Management Inc.

Moseley Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

BKNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,760.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,717.69.

BKNG stock opened at $1,767.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,703.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2,715.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,091.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,242.17. The stock has a market cap of $71.82 billion, a PE ratio of 143.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. Booking had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.44%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($5.26) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total transaction of $400,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,639,663. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $1,649,857.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,373,639.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,403 shares of company stock worth $3,006,347. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Booking (Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.