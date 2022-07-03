Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Price Target Cut to €44.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €47.00 ($50.00) to €44.00 ($46.81) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BOUYF. Morgan Stanley cut Bouygues from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on Bouygues from €36.00 ($38.30) to €35.00 ($37.23) in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bouygues currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.80.

BOUYF opened at $29.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.56. Bouygues has a 12-month low of $29.57 and a 12-month high of $43.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.20.

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, urban roads and amenities, external works, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; produces and recycles construction materials; and distributes bitumen.

