Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, an increase of 41.2% from the May 31st total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 896,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

In other news, Director Douglas A. Pepper bought 175,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.37 per share, for a total transaction of $6,546,065.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $400,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 308,867 shares of company stock valued at $11,554,072 and have sold 144,443 shares valued at $5,409,148. Corporate insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Braze by 50,225.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braze in the first quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Braze in the first quarter worth about $346,000. 23.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Braze from $60.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Braze from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Braze in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Braze from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Braze from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Braze presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.79.

Shares of NASDAQ BRZE traded up $2.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.10. The company had a trading volume of 839,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,548. Braze has a twelve month low of $27.09 and a twelve month high of $98.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.76.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. As a group, analysts anticipate that Braze will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

