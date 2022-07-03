Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) Short Interest Update

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, an increase of 39.9% from the May 31st total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of BEDU stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.74. The stock had a trading volume of 9,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,199. Bright Scholar Education has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $4.29. The company has a market cap of $87.66 million, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.87.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bright Scholar Education stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.28% of Bright Scholar Education worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.38% of the company’s stock.

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China, Canada, the United states, and the United Kingdom. Its schools comprise international and bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

