Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

BRLT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen lowered their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen decreased their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Brilliant Earth Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.11.

NASDAQ BRLT opened at $4.52 on Wednesday. Brilliant Earth Group has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.44 and a 200-day moving average of $9.48.

Brilliant Earth Group ( NASDAQ:BRLT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $100.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Chuenhong Kuo sold 19,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $181,873.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 541,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,135,050.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ian Bickley purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.53 per share, for a total transaction of $90,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $226,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Brilliant Earth Group by 4,234.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 8,934 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the 1st quarter worth $338,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the 1st quarter worth $414,000. Stormborn Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Brilliant Earth Group by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Stormborn Capital Management LLC now owns 656,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,752,000 after purchasing an additional 445,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Brilliant Earth Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

