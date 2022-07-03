Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 58.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,140,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419,547 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $83,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 49,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 14,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Shares of BMY opened at $76.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.89. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $80.59. The company has a market capitalization of $163.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 76.60%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

In related news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb (Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.