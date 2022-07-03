Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $1,413,962,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,114,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,378,836,000 after buying an additional 3,195,680 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,130,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,136,598,000 after buying an additional 3,124,811 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $150,857,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,372,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $958,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232,347 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.27.
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The company had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.60%.
In related news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,113,076.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.
