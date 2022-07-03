Brokerages Set Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Price Target at $50.57

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.57.

AGIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of AGIO opened at $23.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.17. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $58.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.52.

Agios Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AGIO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.31) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 725,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,845,000 after buying an additional 184,903 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,992,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,376,000 after buying an additional 599,992 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 6,066 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,401,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $805,000.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers PYRUKYND (mitapivat) an activator of both wild-type and a variety of mutant pyruvate kinase, PK, enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946 that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hemolytic anemias and other indications.

