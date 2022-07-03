Brokerages Set Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) PT at C$55.86

Shares of Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$55.86.

EIF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$55.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. ATB Capital upped their price target on Exchange Income from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank upgraded Exchange Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$47.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Exchange Income from C$49.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Exchange Income stock opened at C$42.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$43.65 and its 200-day moving average is C$42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.90. Exchange Income has a 1 year low of C$37.79 and a 1 year high of C$48.69. The company has a market cap of C$1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.28.

Exchange Income ( TSE:EIF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$400.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$342.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exchange Income will post 4.0600001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. This is a positive change from Exchange Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 30th. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.77%.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

