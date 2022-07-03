Brokers Set Expectations for East West Bancorp, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of East West Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 30th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.84 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.81. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for East West Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $7.02 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.15 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EWBC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.83.

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $65.70 on Friday. East West Bancorp has a 52-week low of $61.65 and a 52-week high of $93.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.98.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $495.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.35 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 46.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,857,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,991,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,273,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,670,000 after buying an additional 1,109,530 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,909,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,927,000 after buying an additional 1,088,300 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,620,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

About East West Bancorp (Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

